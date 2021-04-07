Real Madrid’s Asensio supports Feminino star: “Let nothing and nobody stop you from saying what you think”

Marco Asensio impressed for Real Madrid during Tuesday’s Champions League victory over Liverpool and he has now impressed off the pitch too.
The Spain international netted Madrid’s second in a 3-1 victory for Los Blancos on the night, which prompted the club’s Femenino goalkeeper Misa Rodríguez to post his celebration alongside that of her own – jokingly pointing out the similarities.
However, the talented 21-year-old female shot-stopper had to delete her post following a deluge of misogynistic abuse, as outlined by Deportes Cuatro.
Upon discovering this development, Asensio went on Twitter to reshare the image of the two celebrating side-by-side and added: “The same passion! Let nothing and nobody stop you from saying what you think.”
Rodríguez – who has been capped by the Spanish national side – is a star for Madrid’s Femenino side in their first official campaign in the top-flight of women’s football.
Despite women’s football gaining prominence in recent seasons and exploding in popularity – with many unhelpful and long-lasting stigmas finally eradicated – there remains a high level of sexism and misogyny within both Spanish football and further afield.
Asensio’s post was shared and applauded by fellow first-team stars Thibaut Courtois and Vinicius Junior.
