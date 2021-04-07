Barcelona La Liga

Real Madrid key duo hopeful of returning for El Clasico

There is a major double boost in Real Madrid news on Wednesday as two key players are getting closer to selection for this weekend’s El Clasico against Barcelona.

Right-back Dani Carvajal has returned to first-team training and could be included in the matchday squad this weekend, while Eden Hazard is also getting closer to a return – with Cadena Cope outlining the details.

Carvajal has not been involved in first-team action for Real Madrid since the victory over Valencia on 14 February as he suffered a muscular injury in his tendon, while he has been limited to just 12 appearances across all competitions this campaign.

The Spain international’s season has been blighted by muscular injuries and he has been sidelined for a combined three months since October, when he suffered an injury to his knee ligaments.

He has missed a total of 27 matches this season and Lucas Vazquez has stepped into the breach at right-back over those months.

Hazard came on for a late cameo appearance in the clash in La Liga against Elche earlier in March after a two-month layoff but had then suffered another fitness setback.

The Belgian star was diagnosed with a muscle injury in the right psoas but decided not to undergo surgery on the issue on the advice of the medical teams of his national side and Madrid.

