La Liga will have stadiums at “10 or 25 percent capacity” this season – president Tebas

Stadiums in La Liga will be able to open to supporters before the end of this season at between 10 to 25 percent capacity, believes league president Javier Tebas.

Supporters have not been in stadiums across the top two divisions of Spanish football since March of last year due to the outbreak of the virus across Europe.

Football across Spain was then paused for three months before the 2019/20 campaign was concluded across June and July, but fans have not yet been allowed to return to stadia due to the stringent health guidance.

However, the latest update from the president is a potential boost in La Liga news with a real possibility that fans will be able to return in a phased process.

There are nine rounds of action remaining in the league spreading through to May, and with the increasing rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine and falling rates of infection throughout Spain, there is a sense of optimism that fans may be returning soon.

Tebas told reporters, in quotes carried by Marca: “I think there will be between 10 and 25 percent capacity of stadiums in terms of fans by the end of this La Liga season.

“However, this depends on the Sports and Health government departments.”