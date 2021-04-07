Gerard Pique in race against time for El Clasico match

This coming weekend’s El Clasico clash is now front and centre of Barcelona news with thoughts starting to turn to team news.

One player whose availability remains unclear is that of central defender Gerard Pique, who is facing a race against time to recover fitness after suffering a knee injury.

A report in Marca outlines how the former Spain international was at the Barcelona training facilities on Wednesday in an attempt to recover his fitness, although it is still believed to be unlikely that he will be available for selection.

Pique has been plagued by knee injuries in recent months and suffered a fresh setback in the Copa del Rey semi final remontada victory over Sevilla.

However, Diario AS reported this week that he is once again feeling more pain in his right knee and it is claimed that his chances of featuring this weekend were becoming increasingly distant with El Mundo Deportivo claiming he may have to play through the pain barrier if he is to feature.

The latest reports adds that the club do not want to take any risks with players at this stage of this season.