Barcelona to confirm sporting director on two-year deal

His time at Barcelona was thought to be ending this summer but sporting director Ramon Planes is now set to pen a new two-year deal at the club.

Planes is reported to have been offered a new extension to his current contract at the Camp Nou, which was set to expire at the end of the campaign.

Subsequently, further reports have verified the news that Planes would be remaining at the Blaugrana in a potentially key moment in Barcelona news.

Ramon Planes seguirá en el FCB. Tiene propuesta encima de la mess para las dos próximas temporadas. Seguirá con su cargo de secretario técnico. Buena decisión de Joan Laporta y Mateu Alemany…@ESPNDeportes @ESPNFC — moisESPN (@moillorens) April 7, 2021

Planes has been a key figure in the recruitment at the club in recent years and assumed more control when he took over the sporting director role when Eric Abidal was sacked last August.

The arrival of Mateu Alemany as the club’s new Director of Football last month and a potential pursuit of Jordi Cruyff had thrown his future into the spotlight, with Italian transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio recently claiming Fiorentina were considering appointing him this summer.

Planes has overseen the arrivals of players such as Pedri, Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong and Sergino Dest, although the arrivals of Francisco Trincao and Junior Firpo were less successful.

Planes has a wealth of experience in Spanish football including similar roles at Espanyol, Elche and Getafe.