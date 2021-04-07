Barcelona star wants to commit future to club

He was the hero for Barcelona news this week thanks to a last-minute winner against Real Valladolid and now Ousmane Dembele wants to commit his future to the club.

There is a report from El Mundo Deportivo that the forward wants to renew his current contract, which is set to expire in June 2022 and the deal now entering a crucial phase.

With less than 15 months remaining on his contract, Dembele is said to have attracted interest from both Manchester United and Juventus but he is not interesting in leaving the Barcelona at this point.

Dembele’s first three seasons at the Camp Nou were derailed by multiple injury issues – suffering eight different muscular injuries in that time – including missing 11 months of action with a thigh muscle rupture suffered in November 2019.

This season he has enjoyed somewhat of a resurgence in form and fitness, featuring 36 times this season and 16 this calendar year, while he has netted his last four goals in his last seven outings.

Dembele has scored 29 goals in 110 Blaugrana appearances but appears to be an increasingly important first-team member.