Atletico Madrid scare as Luis Suarez limps out of training hurt

He has been the main man for Atletico Madrid this season but Luis Suarez has suffered an injury in Wednesday’s training session.

The details have been outlined by Cadena Cope, who say that the striker had to limp out of today’s training session and will now need to be diagnosed by the club’s medical staff.

The Uruguayan has been a key player for Atleti this season after his shock transfer from Barcelona last summer and he has helped fire them to the top of the league table, even if both his and the side’s form has dropped off in recent weeks.

The 34-year-old has hit 19 goals in La Liga this season but has just one strike in his last four matches and three in his last 11.

Suarez is already suspended for this weekend’s league clash against Real Betis, but Atleti worries are furthered by Moussa Dembele yet to return to full training after fainting during a training session over the international break.

