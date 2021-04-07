Atletico Madrid confirm Luis Suarez injury

Atletico Madrid have issued a club statement confirming that Luis Suarez has suffered a leg injury.

Los Rojiblancos have confirmed that the Uruguayan suffered the injury in his left leg and is now undergoing tests to reveal the extent of the damage.

📋 @LuisSuarez9 sufre una lesión muscular en la pierna izquierda. Queda pendiente de evolución. ℹ https://t.co/fZaKuozRnM — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) April 7, 2021

As outlined by Cadena Cope, the striker limped out of the side’s training session earlier on Wednesday in what is sure to be concerning news for the club.

Suarez is already suspended for this weekend’s league clash against Real Betis, while Diario Sport claim that he could be sidelined for up to three weeks with this layoff.

That would mean he is potentially a doubt for the upcoming league games against Eibar and Huesca respectively – two sides currently in the drop zone.

The Uruguayan has been a key player for Atleti this season after his shock transfer from Barcelona last summer and he has helped fire them to the top of the league table, even if both his and the side’s form has dropped off in recent weeks.

The 34-year-old has hit 19 goals in La Liga this season but has just one strike in his last four matches and three in his last 11.