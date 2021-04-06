The young defender promoted to Real Madrid squad for Liverpool clash

Real Madrid news this week is dominated by the three matches which look set to define their season.

The next week will see the club play each leg of their Champions League quarter final clash against Liverpool with this weekend’s El Clasico against Barcelona sandwiched in between.

Read more: Barcelona’s El Clasico message to Real Madrid outside the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are facing a defensive crisis with Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal all ruled out through a variety of reasons.

It is likely that Nacho Fernandez will partner Eder Militao in the heart of the defence for the Spanish champions but the club have now promoted a Castilla star back into their first-team squad to bolster the defensive numbers, as per Marca.

Victor Chust made his first-team debut in the Copa del Rey loss at Alcoyano earlier this year and he featured as a late substitute in the victory over Getafe in La Liga.

20-year-old Chust has been at the club since he was aged 8 – after starting his youth career at Valencia – and he is described by Real Madrid’s official website as being “strong, powerful and aggressive” whilst also being comfortable playing the ball out of defence with his right foot.