The two ways Neymar could return to Barcelona

Neymar’s return to Barcelona has been often-discussed, but that doesn’t mean making it happen is easy. In fact, according to Diario Sport, it’s actually very difficult. The Brazilian is currently in the midst of negotiations for a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, but information leaking out of Paris has hinted he still hasn’t given up on the idea of returning to Catalonia.

Barcelona have been clear that they won’t pay a transfer fee for him, never mind the €150m requested by PSG. Neymar’s contract is set to end next summer, after all. For this reason, the only way a transfer could happen this summer would be through an exchange, perhaps involving either Antoine Griezmann or Ousmane Dembele, the two French forwards at Barcelona.

The only other possibility for Neymar to return to Camp Nou would be to wait a year. If the Brazilian doesn’t renew his current deal with PSG and becomes available for free in the summer of 2022, it could work. This would be risky for Neymar, however, as he could be seriously injured and left in limbo. Either way, Neymar isn’t front-and-centre of Barcelona’s thinking this summer. Signing a top-class number nine, however, is.