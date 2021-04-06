Spanish football evening headlines: Real Madrid XI v Liverpool, Pique doubt for El Clasico and Barcelona’s message in Madrid

Spanish football evening headlines for 6 April.

Madrid in European action

Real Madrid are playing a 4-3-3 formation for tonight’s Champions League quarter final clash against Liverpool.

There are no surprises from Zinedine Zidane’s side, with Marco Asensio and Vinicius Junior playing alongside Karim Benzema in attack.

Eder Militao partners Nacho Fernandez in the heart of defence with both Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos unavailable.

Pique doubt for El Clasico

Real Madrid news is also impacted by a potentially significant blow for Barcelona ahead of the upcoming El Clasico clash.

A report in Diario AS has outlined how Gerard Pique has not trained on Tuesday as El Mundo Deportivo said he would need to play through the pain barrier if he was to feature this weekend.

Barcelona’s message in Madrid

Barcelona news has the anticipation and excitement ahead of this weekend’s clash with the club putting up more PR messaging in the Spanish capital.

GANAS DE CLÁSICO 🤩 pic.twitter.com/qZ06hrGssY — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) April 6, 2021

The Blaugrana posted an advertorial message outside Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu home with their players Pedri and Frenkie De Jong pictured alongside the message Ganas De Clasico, which translates into English as Cannot wait for the Clasico.