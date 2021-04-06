Real Madrid’s Varane tests positive for Covid, out of Liverpool, Barcelona matches

There has been a bombshell in Real Madrid news on Tuesday as defender Raphael Varane has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss his side’s crucial run of games.

The absence of the Frenchman coincides with the unavailability of club captain and central defensive partner Sergio Ramos for Los Blancos, while right-back Dani Carvajal is also unavailable through injury.

Varane is definitely ruled out of this weeks first leg Champions League quarter final clash against Liverpool and appears almost certain to miss this weekend’s El Clasico against Barcelona.

With Ramos and the Frenchman unavailable, it is likely that Nacho Fernandez will partner Eder Militao in the heart of the defence for the Spanish champions.

Varane has clocked up 355 first-team appearances at Madrid – netting 17 goals – since his switch from Lens in 2011 and has won 18 trophies at the club, including three league titles and four Champions League crowns.