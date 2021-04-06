Real Madrid and Liverpool name starting lineups ahead of Champions League quarter-final

Real Madrid welcome Liverpool to the Spanish capital this evening in the kind of game the club’s image is built by. This is far from a vintage Madrid, but one thing they know how to do is win. They’ve been quietly putting together a strong run of form in La Liga, and managed to navigate a tricky last 16 clash with Atalanta with relative ease. They’ll be cautiously confident ahead of this.

Zinedine Zidane opted for what looks like a 4-4-3 shape ahead of kick-off, missing both his first-choice centre-backs. Thibaut Courtois starts in goal, behind a back four of Lucas Vazquez, Nacho, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy. The ever-present midfield trident of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric persisted, with the line led by Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio.

Both of these sides know each other well having met in the 2018 Champions League Final in Kyiv. Madrid won that game 3-1, thanks to a goal from Karim Benzema and a brace from Gareth Bale. Sergio Ramos, involved in controversy in that game, misses out on this one after picking up an injury on duty with La Roja.