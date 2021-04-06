Real Madrid and Liverpool name starting lineups ahead of Champions League quarter-final

Real Madrid welcome Liverpool to the Spanish capital this evening in the kind of game the club’s image is built by. This is far from a vintage Madrid, but one thing they know how to do is win. They’ve been quietly putting together a strong run of form in La Liga, and managed to navigate a tricky last 16 clash with Atalanta with relative ease. They’ll be cautiously confident ahead of this.
¡Nuestro 𝗫𝗜 inicial para el partido 🆚 @LFC!
— Real Madrid C.F. April 6, 2021
Zinedine Zidane opted for what looks like a 4-4-3 shape ahead of kick-off, missing both his first-choice centre-backs. Thibaut Courtois starts in goal, behind a back four of Lucas Vazquez, Nacho, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy. The ever-present midfield trident of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric persisted, with the line led by Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio.
Tonight's line-up to face @realmadrid
— Liverpool FC April 6, 2021
Both of these sides know each other well having met in the 2018 Champions League Final in Kyiv. Madrid won that game 3-1, thanks to a goal from Karim Benzema and a brace from Gareth Bale. Sergio Ramos, involved in controversy in that game, misses out on this one after picking up an injury on duty with La Roja.