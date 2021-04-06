Manchester City waiting on contract from Lionel Messi – report

The future of out-of-contract Barcelona star Lionel Messi is set to be a significant story over the coming months.

It remains unclear if the Argentine superstar will renew his deal at the Camp Nou – which currently has less than three months remaining – or become a free agent on 30 June.

The 33-year-old is out of contract at the Catalan giants at the end of June and he has theoretically been free to speak to other clubs from January due to the expiration date.

Last summer’s Messi news saw him attempt to leave the club as a free agent but he backed down on his stance as he did not want to go to court to force the move, and he stayed for this campaign – but his future now is dominating Barcelona news.

A report in Marca now claims that English Premier League leaders Manchester City are waiting on the player to make contact with them in what could start the process of a move this summer.

The report claims that City would have been willing to pay between €50m-70m last summer but would be entitled to a free transfer this time round.

Of course, the reunification with his former Blaugrana boss Pep Guardiola and the report claims that City could be willing to offer a two or three year deal alongside a pledge for Messi to end the career in the US at New York City, a franchise club of City’s.