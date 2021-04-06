Former star opens up on “difficult” Real Madrid exit

He was a goalkeeper who had become a cult hero at Real Madrid and was instrumental at pivotal moments in ensuring one of the most successful periods in their illustrious history.

Now, Keylor Navas has opened up on his exits from the current Spanish champions and has claimed that whilst it was a difficult time for him, he has no regrets as he has gone from strength to strength.

The Costa Rican joined Paris Saint-Germain from Madrid back in 2019 after helping Los Blancos to lift three Champions League titles.

Navas had been the regular goalkeeper for Los Blancos for three seasons before the club landed goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea.

Courtois pushed Navas – who moved to the Santiago Bernabeu from Levante in 2014 – out of the number one spot for Madrid, meaning that French champions PSG subsequently signed Navas.

In quotes that have been carried by Marca, the experienced goalkeeper explains that it was a “difficult period” and that “there are times when you have to choose” when he was leaving.

Navas is full of praise for Zinedine Zidane, “with whom we won everything” and added that “God guided me towards an exit from Real Madrid.”