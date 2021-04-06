Coutinho injury will save Barcelona €20m from Liverpool transfer

Barcelona broke their club record transfer to secure the signing of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool in January 2018 but the move has not gone to plan.

The deal was the most expensive in the club’s history coming in at a reported €120m initial payment although things have not quite worked out as hoped.

The Brazilian playmaker has struggled to establish himself at the Camp Nou and Barcelona news sees him now likely to miss out the rest of the season due to requiring more knee surgery.

As highlighted by Marca in January, the club accounts shows €29m still owed to Liverpool for the Coutinho deal – while the value outstanding for that deal beyond the current financial year is €40m.

However, Marca now outline that the player now remains stuck on 90 club appearances and when he hits 100 outings for the Blaugrana, they must pay €20m for the deal.

Coutinho has scored three goals and provided two assists for this campaign, spread across 14 appearances having returned from last season on loan at Bayern Munich.

It is claimed by the report that the Brazilian will be available for sale this summer.