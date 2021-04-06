Barcelona’s El Clasico message to Real Madrid outside the Santiago Bernabeu

The anticipation and excitement ahead of this weekend’s El Clasico is building up and Barcelona have now sent a message to Real Madrid.

The Blaugrana posted an advertorial message outside Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu home with their players Pedri and Frenkie De Jong pictured alongside the message Ganas De Clasico, which translates into English as Cannot wait for the Clasico.

GANAS DE CLÁSICO 🤩 pic.twitter.com/qZ06hrGssY — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) April 6, 2021

It appears to be utilising the same advertising space that Barcelona club president Joan Laporta used back in December shortly after confirming that he was in the running for the elections at the Camp Nou.

Laporta’s banner read “looking forward to seeing you again” in a direct message to fans of Madrid, referencing how as Blaugrana president, he led the club into a period of ascendancy over Los Blancos both domestically and in Europe, between 2003 and 2010.

The banner is less than 200m from the home of Madrid – although the stadium has not hosted any matches for over a year due to reconstruction work.

Indeed, this weekend’s all-important La Liga clash will be held at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium – traditionally the home of Madrid’s Castilla side.