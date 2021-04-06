Alvaro Morata could be on his way back to La Liga and Atletico Madrid

Rumours of Alvaro Morata’s return to La Liga and Atletico Madrid are again in the news today in Italy. Diario AS report that the economic crisis enveloping Juventus is going to force them to make cuts for next season, especially if Cristiano Ronaldo stays.

One of the players who could be cut in this process is Morata, currently La Roja’s leading man. Gazzetta dello Sport report that the certainty Juventus had about the Spaniard’s future back in the winter has disappeared, and while the player himself still wants to stay, he’s aware his future isn’t entirely in his control.

Juventus aren’t said to be interested in paying the €45m included as a purchase option in the loan deal that brought Morata to Turin, but could extend the arrangement another season for a fee of €10m, the same fee this season has cost. They’re also, however, considering leaving the player return to Spain.

Should they trigger an additional year, the purchase option would drop from €45m to €35m next summer. However, given their financial situation, it’s difficult to envision them being interested in parting with such funds then, either. Much depends on how Juventus finishes the season. They play Napoli tomorrow in a game that will be fundamental in deciding whether or not they can make it into the Champions League next season.