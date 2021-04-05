Zinedine Zidane warns that Real Madrid have been undervalued this season

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has warned that his side may have been undervalued in what they are capable of achieving.

The Spanish champions are the only La Liga side remaining in this season’s Champions League and will take on English champions Liverpool at the quarter final stage.

This season’s Real Madrid news has had various ups and downs but they are only three points from the summit domestically and are unbeaten in their last 11 matches in all competitions, of which they have won nine.

Zidane told reporters at his pre-match press conference, when asked if his team had been undervalued, in quotes carried by Marca: “Well, I think this team has been undervalued. In the end, we deserve trust. What we can do is our job every day. This team turns what is said around, we never give up on things.

“This is what this club and this team has. While there is life we ​​always have fight. We have had difficult moments and now we are fine, but that does not mean anything.

“This is the most important game of the year because it is the next one. The previous game was Eibar. Now we only think of playing Liverpool.

“It is a tie of 180 minutes or more. We know what there is, but we only think about tomorrow’s game. We do not think about anything else.”

The Frenchman was then asked specifically about Liverpool, who have endured a difficult season after two seasons in which they won the Champions League and Premier League titles respectively.

Of course, Zidane guided Madrid to a 3-1 victory over the Reds in the showpiece event of the 2018 final.

He added: “They are a very strong, very solid team…the three at the top are obvious, and they have a very important effectiveness. But we are attentive to everything.

“Their injuries? I do not know if it is a weakness, because they have other players. We also have casualties, but the strength is in the team. There are always players missing, but the strength is the team. In our case it is like that.”