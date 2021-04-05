WATCH: Barcelona frustrated at half time in Real Valladolid battle

Barcelona have produced a low key first 45 minutes in their must win clash with Real Valladolid.

Ronald Koeman‘s side are aiming to close the title gap on La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid to just a single point with a win on home soil.

However, the opening half has not gone to plan for the Catalan giants so far.

The visitors have created the better chances on the counter attack with Marc Ter Stegen called into early action to deny Ruben Alcaraz before Kenan Kodro powered a header against the bar.

The hosts have slowly gained a grip on the game before the break with teenage star Pedri seeing his effort from the edge of the box tipped onto the post by Jordi Masip.

⏰ ¡El palo impidió el gol de Pedri, cuando terminaba el primer tiempo! Barcelona no juega bien, empata con Valladolid y por ahora no aprovecha la caída del Atlético de Madrid. #LaLigaEnDIRECTV pic.twitter.com/LCeFcgPmdj — DIRECTV Sports (@DIRECTVSports) April 5, 2021

Koeman is likely to resist the temptation to make immediate changes after the restart but he has Martin Braithwaite and Trincao as attacking options of the bench.

Image via Getty Images