Valencia call for La Liga answers and rally around Diakhaby: “We will fight to the end to defend our player”

It was an episode that has asked as many questions as it has provided answers with La Liga now coming under the spotlight for their response.

Valencia have once again issued a statement offering their full support for their defender Mouctar Diakhaby, who alleges that he was racially abused by Cadiz counterpart Juan Cala in yesterday’s league encounter.

Los Che players walked out in solidarity following the incident but reappeared shortly later, with Diakhaby substituted off and the match continuing.

Now, Valencia have released a further statement in support of their player.

Ayer, hoy, mañana y siempre: ¡𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗣 𝗔𝗟 𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗜𝗦𝗠𝗢! 🖐🖐🏻🖐🏼🖐🏽🖐🏾🖐🏿 Nuestro TOTAL APOYO a @Diakhaby_5. Lucharemos hasta el final para esclarecer lo sucedido, defender a nuestro jugador y erradicar el racismo. #JuntsAnemAMUNT!#AllToPlayFor pic.twitter.com/Zvr9CCFyYR — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf) April 5, 2021

Furthermore, the club held a meeting with the league today in order to clarify the episode and provide a full report of precisely what happened, report El Mundo.

Anil Murthy ha hablado esta mañana con Javier Tebas, para instarle a que investigue hasta el final los presuntos insultos racistas que recibió Diakhaby por parte de Juan Cala. Además le ha trasladado su preocupación por el estado anímico de Diakhaby. @RadioMARCA — Radio Marca Valencia (@RMValencia) April 5, 2021

The three-man panel of the Spanish FA’s Jurisdictional Ethics Committee will now ask the Competition Committee for a report on the incident, adds the report.

Neither the league nor Spanish FA have yet to publish any statement through their official media channels nor websites regarding the incident.