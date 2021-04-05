Spanish football headlines: La Liga statement on racism, Ramos speaks on new Real Madrid contract and Barcelona duo injured

Spanish football headlines for 5 April.

La Liga statement

Yesterday’s La Liga action was marred by Valencia defender Mouctar Diakhaby claiming that he was racially abused by Cadiz counterpart Juan Cala.

The league have finally released a statement condemning racism, although their words do not suggest that immediate action is likely to follow.

“LaLiga condemns racism in all shapes and forms and has been an active party in persecuting hate crimes in Spain.

“We take any allegation of racism seriously and will work with the clubs and refereeing establishment to do whatever is necessary to protect the values of equality and respect that prevail in our Spanish professional football competition.”

Ramos on Madrid future

Real Madrid news is dominated by their captain Sergio Ramos hinting that he may move on from the club this summer: “I have earned the right to make whatever decision I want.”

Ramos is out of contract in under three months and has insisted that he is free to make up his mind on this.

Ramos said, as per Deportes Cuatro: “I have earned the right to make whatever decision I want.

“I will perform at the highest level. If not, I stay at home. If not, it wouldn’t be worth it. That I’m fine with my age is no accident.”

Barcelona duo miss out

Barcelona news sees duo Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto miss out on a return for Monday night’s clash against Real Valladolid.

The duo have returned to training but are not risked for the game and are more likely to return for next week’s El Clasico against Real Madrid.