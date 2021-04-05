Spanish football evening headlines: Hazard out for Real Madrid, Barcelona’s Coutinho out of the season and La Liga boss sacked

Spanish football evening headlines for 5 April.

Hazard out for Madrid

Real Madrid news has received mixed news ahead of this week’s first leg Champions League quarter final clash against Liverpool as the club have confirmed their squad for the fixture.

The bad news is that Eden Hazard has not returned to the squad in time for this clash but central midfielder Fede Valverde is back in the fold.

Hazard misses out on this clash, alongside club captain Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal – who both remain unavailable through injuries.

Coutinho requires more surgery

Barcelona’s all-time club record signing Philippe Coutinho requires further knee surgery and will likely miss the remainder of the season, say El Mundo Deportivo.

Coutinho underwent an operation in early January to resolve his injury to the external meniscus of his left knee but further swelling means he is now on his way to Brazil to undergo another surgery in a blow to Barcelona news.

Abelardo sacked by Alaves

Former Barcelona defender Abelardo Fernandez has been sacked as Alaves boss with the club rooted to the foot of the standings in La Liga.

Sunday’s 3-1 defeat at home to Celta Vigo proved to be the final straw for the 50-year-old, with the side winning just one and losing 10 of their last 13 matches in all competitions.