Sergio Ramos on Real Madrid future: “I have earned the right to make whatever decision I want”

Real Madrid news is dominated by their captain Sergio Ramos hinting that he may move on from the club this summer: “I have earned the right to make whatever decision I want.”

Ramos is out of contract in under three months and has insisted that he is free to make up his mind on this.

It follows on from a report last week in Marca that Real Madrid are concerned that the talismanic defender will leave the club this summer.

As he is yet to accept any renewal offers from the club there is a great deal of uncertainty, especially as Madrid are looking to reduce their wage bill and with the player now aged 35, there will be no long-term deal offered.

Ramos said, as per Deportes Cuatro: “I have earned the right to make whatever decision I want.

“I will perform at the highest level. If not, I stay at home. If not, it wouldn’t be worth it. That I’m fine with my age is no accident.”

Ramos has clocked up 720 senior appearances at club level – at both Sevilla and Madrid – since his debut in 2004, scoring 104 goals in that time.

At international level too he has broken multiple records and has scored 23 goals – a remarkable total for a defender – in 179 caps for the Spanish national team.