Real Sociedad lose key midfield pair to injury

Real Sociedad will be without key midfield duo David Silva and Asier Illarramendi for at least a month due to injury.

Club captain Illarramendi missed La Real’s memorable 1-0 Copa del Rey final win over Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao last weekend.

However, as per reports from Marca, he will miss the remainder of their La Liga games in April, with former Manchester City star David Silva now joining him on the sidelines.

Silva was withdrawn in the closing minutes of the final win with the club since confirming he had suffered an abductor injury.

The pair will leave a major gap in Imanol Alguacil‘s plans for the end of season run in with the potential for missing six league games, including this weekend’s league derby with Athletic Bilbao.

La Real’s success in the Copa has secured their place in next season’s Europa League with the Champions League already beyond them in 2020/21.