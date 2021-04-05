Real Madrid confirmed squad v Liverpool UCL first leg: Valverde returns but Hazard, Ramos and Carvajal all out

Real Madrid news has received mixed news ahead of this week’s first leg Champions League quarter final clash against Liverpool as the club have confirmed their squad for the fixture.

The bad news is that Eden Hazard has not returned to the squad in time for this clash but central midfielder Fede Valverde is back in the fold.

Hazard came on for a late cameo appearance in the clash in La Liga against Elche earlier in March after a two-month layoff but had then suffered another fitness setback.

The Belgian star was diagnosed with a muscle injury in the right psoas but decided not to undergo surgery on the issue on the advice of the medical teams of his national side and Real Madrid.

He misses out on this clash, alongside club captain Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal – who both remain unavailable through injuries.

A fortnight ago, Diario AS reported that Valverde has suffered a muscular injury in his right leg but he had always been aiming to recover in time for the clash.

Uruguayan midfielder Valverde suffered an adductor injury in November and has featured only intermittently since, with Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric the regular midfield trio.