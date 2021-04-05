Liverpool opt against training in Spain ahead of Real Madrid clash

Liverpool will not train in Spain ahead of their highly anticipated Champions League quarter final first leg against Real Madrid tomorrow night.

The Reds will face Zinedine Zidane‘s side at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano in a rerun of the controversial 2018 final between the two sides.

However, despite the offer from Real Madrid to use their training facilities at Valdebebas, as per UEFA protocol, Liverpool have declined the invitation.

According to reports from Diario AS, no official reason has been provided for Liverpool’s choice, however, current Covid-19 restrictions are likely to be the key factor in their choice.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will instead travel directly to their hotel in Madrid tonight after completing a final training session at Melwood earlier today.

Klopp has already confirmed captain Jordan Henderson will miss the trip through injury but Brazilian star Roberto Firmino has travelled.

POSSIBLE LIVERPOOL STARTING XI V REAL MADRID

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Phillips, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Jota, Mane, Salah