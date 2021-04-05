La Liga club basement side sack former Barcelona defender

Former Barcelona defender Abelardo Fernandez has been sacked as Alaves boss with the club rooted to the foot of the standings in La Liga.

Sunday’s 3-1 defeat at home to Celta Vigo proved to be the final straw for the 50-year-old, with the side winning just one and losing 10 of their last 13 matches in all competitions.

ℹ️ Abelardo deja de ser entrenador del Deportivo Alavés 👇 Mila esker, Pitu!#GoazenGlorioso 🦊 — Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) April 5, 2021

The Basque club are now at the bottom of the table with just 23 points from 29 matches, although just one point separates the bottom three while they are just three points from safety.

Abelardo returned to the club only two months ago to replace the dismissed Pablo Machin, with the club placed 16th in the table.

Abelardo had signed a contract for the remainder of the campaign at Mendizorrotza and had been tasked with maintaining their top flight status, but the deal has been cut in half.

Abelardo took over at Alaves in December 2017 and had worked wonders at the Vitoria-based club, initially leading them to safety before an 11th-place finish in the 2018/19 campaign.

However, now he has been removed from his position with the club in deep trouble this campaign with former Villarreal boss Javi Calleja reported to be the favourite to step into the breach.