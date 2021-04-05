Barcelona unchanged for Real Valladolid test

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has named an unchanged starting line up for tonight’s crunch La Liga clash at home to Real Valladolid.

Koeman is hoping to take full advantage of league leaders Atletico Madrid’s 1-0 weekend defeat away at Sevilla to close the title gap to within just a point with a victory at the Camp Nou.

The Dutchman has opted to stick with his tried and trusted stars, with the same 11 players lining up against Sergio Gonzalez’s side, as started their 6-1 hammering of Real Sociedad just before the international break.

Centre back Gerard Pique has not been included in the matchday squad by Koeman opting for caution over the veteran centre back, but it is likely he will be fit in time for next weekend’s El Clasico trip to face arch rivals Real Madrid.

BARCELONA STARTING XI V REAL VALLADOLID

Ter Stegen; Dest, Lenglet, Mingueza, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Pedri; Messi, Griezmann, Dembele