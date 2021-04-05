Barcelona star Coutinho requires more surgery and is out for the season

Despite being the club’s all-time record signing, Philippe Coutinho has become somewhat of a peripheral figure at Barcelona and he has not been helped by injury problems.

The future of the Brazilian playmaker has been in Barcelona news as he failed to establish himself as a first-team starter at the club, while he has also missed the last three months through injuries.

Now it is highlighted by El Mundo Deportivo that the player is back in Brazil to undergo another surgery on the left meniscus of his knee due to swelling, meaning that he will likely miss the remainder of the campaign.

Coutinho underwent an operation in early January to resolve his injury to the external meniscus of his left knee, which the Blaugrana confirmed in a club statement.

The Brazilian has been limited to just 10 starts this campaign, scoring three goals – following his return from a loan spell at Bayern Munich.