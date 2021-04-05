Barcelona confirmed squad v Real Valladolid: Duo miss out ahead of upcoming El Clasico

Barcelona news sees duo Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto miss out on a return for Monday night’s clash against Real Valladolid.

The duo have returned to training but are not risked for tonight’s clash at the Camp Nou and are more likely to return for next week’s El Clasico against Real Madrid.

Pique has been plagued by knee injuries in recent months and suffered a fresh setback in the Copa del Rey semi final remontada victory over Sevilla but his prolonged absence has been notable in Barcelona news.

That has sidelined him for the past four weeks and whilst he had been anticipated to return for this La Liga clash against Valladolid, it has come too early for him.

Sergi Roberto has returned to training following two successive two-month layoffs from injuries in his right thigh.

Primarily a central midfielder, Sergi Roberto Barcelona has been utilised as a right-back most prominently for the club in recent campaigns and looks to regain the position, which has been occupied by Sergino Dest and Oscar Mingueza in recent months.