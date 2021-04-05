Atletico Madrid identify Spain international as main summer transfer target

Villarreal star striker and Spain international Gerard Moreno has been identified as a prime summer transfer target for Atletico Madrid.

This campaign, only Lionel Messi (23) has scored more goals in La Liga than the 28-year-old, who has his 19 goals in the league and 23 across all competitions for the Yellow Submarine this season.

Unsurprisingly, Moreno has also become prominent at international level – netting in last month’s victory over Kosovo after featuring as a late substitute having netted against Switzerland in November.

A report in Marca claims the player has been identified by Atleti as a summer target.

The club’s striking options remain limited – Moussa Dembele is only on loan from Lyon while Alvaro Morata is on loan at Juventus, while Luis Suarez – aged 33 – is the only established first-team attacker alongside Joao Felix.

Moreno’s release clause at Villarreal is claimed by the report to be €100m and for a striker who is on the verge of celebrating his 29th birthday, it is unlikely any club will match that value in the current market.