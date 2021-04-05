Angel Di Maria wants to see Lionel Messi at PSG

Former Real Madrid star Angel Di Maria has claimed he would love to see Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi join him at Paris Saint-Germain next season.

Messi’s future is set to dominate the summer at the Camp Nou with his current contract at the club expiring at the end of the season.

French giants PSG are rumoured to be just one of the teams tracking Messi’s situation and his Argentinian teammate would be delighted to partner up with the 33-year old at club level.

“From my whole career, from everything I’ve seen, I think Leo is from another planet. To have him as a team-mate would be wonderful,” he told an interview with BeIN Sports, reported via Goal.com.

“But he is a Barcelona player and he has a contract there.

“After that, we’ll see. I talk a lot with him and I always tell him the important thing is his happiness and that of his family. It’s hard to say anything else.”

Messi has consistently stated his intention is to wait until the end of the season before making a final decision, with Ronald Koeman‘s side still in the running to complete a domestic double in 2021.

If he does opt to sign a new contract, there are widespread reports the six-time Ballon d’Or winner has already drawn up a list of requests for the club to confirm before contract talks begin.