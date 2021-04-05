Alaves confirm Javi Calleja as Abelardo Fernandez’s replacement

Alaves have confirmed Spanish coach Javi Calleja as their new manager just hours after sacking Abelardo Fernandez.

The Basque club opted to fire the former Barcelona defender after a disastrous run of form has kept them rooted to the foot of the La Liga table in 2021.

Under Fernandez’s leadership, Alaves have picked up just five league points from 13 league games since the turn of the year and the club need a significant turnaround to avoid relegation.

ℹ️ Javi Calleja, nuevo entrenador del Deportivo Alavés 👇 Ongi etorri, Javi❗#GoazenGlorioso 🦊 — Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) April 5, 2021

Calleja has signed a short term deal to take over at the Estadio Mendizorrotza until the end of the season with an option to extend that this summer, as per reports from Marca.

The 42-year old has been without a role since his departure from Villarreal in July 2020 after three seasons in charge of the Yellow Submarine.

Alaves are currently four points adrift of top-flight safety ahead of a crunch Basque derby away at Athletic Bilbao this weekend.