Zinedine Zidane to rely on squad options for Liverpool clash

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane will be forced to rely on his squad players for their Champions League quarter final clash with Liverpool.

Zidane’s side host the Reds in midweek at the start of a crucial seven days including an El Clasico showdown with Barcelona and the second leg at Anfield.

However, with key players including Eden Hazard and Sergio Ramos already ruled out, Zidane needs his back up options to step up, as per reports from Marca.

Isco, Marco Asensio, Marcelo and Eder Militao all started in their 2-0 weekend win over Eibar in La Liga action and Zidane could retain some of them against Jurgen Klopp’s visitors.

Toni Kroos and Vinicius Junior both came off the bench against the Basque side and should be included in the starting side against Liverpool.

POSSIBLE REAL MADRID STARTING XI V LIVERPOOL

Courtois, Vazquez, Varane, Nacho, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Vinicius, Benzema, Isco