Watch: Neymar has to be held back from fighting minutes after receiving red card

Neymar is very much in the news again. The Brazilian has reportedly frozen contract renewal negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain amidst rumours of him harbouring a desire to return to Barcelona to play with Lionel Messi, attracted by the project being put together by new president Joan Laporta.

Neymar is said to believe that Messi is going to stay at Barcelona and maintains a desire to play with the Argentine. The way things are developing, it appears as though in order to do that he’d need to go back to the club he left in 2017. The pair are great friends on and off the pitch and together fired Barcelona to Champions League glory in 2015.

Neymar’s contract with PSG ends on 30 June, 2022. The French club want to extend his current deal to prevent him from becoming a free agent and leaving for another club, a scenario the Parisians can’t entertain given the fee they paid to sign him from Barcelona in the summer of 2017.

Neymar was also in the news for an incident that occurred during PSG’s clash with Lille last night. He was sent off in the 90th minute during the Parisians’ 1-0 home defeat alongside opponent Tiago Djalo. The Brazilian had to be physically restrained in the tunnel after the game as he was seen to be trying to fight.