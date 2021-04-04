WATCH: Lucas Ocampos misses penalty in crunch La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid

Sevilla star Lucas Ocampos has missed an early penalty in their high stakes La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid in Andalucia.

Diego Simeone‘s side are aiming to extend their narrow lead at the top of the table at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan with the hosts also looking to solidify their Top Four place.

However, Julen Lopetegui‘s side have wasted an ideal chance to take an early lead against Los Rojiblancos after Saul Niguez rashly tangled with Croatian star Ivan Rakitic inside the box.

But, Ocampos’ effort was a poor one right down the middle of the goal, with Jan Oblak alert to make a vital stop from the spot kick.

Jan Oblak with another absolutely VITAL penalty save for Atletico Madrid! 😱 A big chance early on for Sevilla, but the Slovenian again shows why he's one of the world's best 🖐 pic.twitter.com/SmZtilMCC3 — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) April 4, 2021

Simeone’s side have struggled to react to that setback in the opening stages and a failure to win this game could see Barcelona close the title gap to two points if they beat Real Valladolid tomorrow night.

Image via Getty Images