Watch: Imanol Alguacil’s remarkable display of passion after Real Sociedad’s Copa del Rey win

Real Sociedad enjoyed one of the best nights in their history down in Seville at La Cartuja on Saturday evening, when they beat fierce rivals Athletic Bilbao to win the third Copa del Rey and their first since 1987. Mikel Oyarzabal was the hero, with his 63rd minute penalty the difference as La Real won 1-0.

The result is big for La Real given the nature of their season. They started it like a train, even entertaining talk of being title contenders in its opening weeks. They’ve fallen off significantly since then, however, and currently sit sixth in La Liga.

Athletic are three places below in ninth, but have had a positive spin on their season ever since Marcelino took charge in January. They won the Supercopa de Espana and will play Barcelona in the final of the 2021 Copa in two weeks time.

Saturday was Imanol Alguacil’s night, however. La Real’s coach was delighted with his team’s victory in the immediate aftermath of the game, even donning the club colours in his post-match press conference and dedicating the victory to all supporters of the Basque club from San Sebastian.