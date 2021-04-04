Cadiz La Liga

Valencia claim that Diakhaby asked his teammates to return to the pitch after alleged racist incident

Valencia’s La Liga match with Cadiz at the Ramon Carranza was interrupted due to an alleged racist incident. Valencia’s players took it upon themselves to leave the pitch in solidarity with teammate Mouctar Diakhaby, who had engaged in a verbal altercation with Cadiz player Juan Cala in the incident that sparked the exit.

Cala had opened the scoring for Cadiz in the 14th minute only for Kevin Gameiro to equalise five minutes later. The game was interrupted around the half-hour mark, with both sets of players re-emerging without Diakhaby.

Valencia then tweeted that the team convened during the break and decided to return to the field but remained committed to fighting racism, before tweeting again to confirm Diakhaby had received the racist insult but then himself asked his teammates to return to the pitch.

The game isn’t one of titanic importance, with Cadiz sitting in 15th and Valencia in 12th. Victory would see Valencia climb to ninth, above Granada, Athletic Bilbao and Levante, while it would lift Cadiz above Getafe and Osasuna into 13th.

