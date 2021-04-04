Valencia claim that Diakhaby asked his teammates to return to the pitch after alleged racist incident

Valencia’s La Liga match with Cadiz at the Ramon Carranza was interrupted due to an alleged racist incident. Valencia’s players took it upon themselves to leave the pitch in solidarity with teammate Mouctar Diakhaby, who had engaged in a verbal altercation with Cadiz player Juan Cala in the incident that sparked the exit.

The Valencia players have walked off the pitch at the Carranza 🦇 Mouctar Diakhaby was visibly angry after an altercation with Cadiz's Juan Cala, and ultimately left the pitch with his teammates following behind him pic.twitter.com/3XKvm5Y9dc — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) April 4, 2021

Cala had opened the scoring for Cadiz in the 14th minute only for Kevin Gameiro to equalise five minutes later. The game was interrupted around the half-hour mark, with both sets of players re-emerging without Diakhaby.

Valencia then tweeted that the team convened during the break and decided to return to the field but remained committed to fighting racism, before tweeting again to confirm Diakhaby had received the racist insult but then himself asked his teammates to return to the pitch.

Nuestro TOTAL APOYO a @Diakhaby_5 𝗡𝗢 𝗔𝗟 𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗜𝗦𝗠𝗢 El jugador, que ha recibido un insulto racista, ha pedido a sus compañeros que vuelvan al campo a luchar. TODOS CONTIGO, MOUCTAR #JuntsAnemAMUNT#AllToPlayFor pic.twitter.com/GQzpuO4I2w — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf) April 4, 2021

The game isn’t one of titanic importance, with Cadiz sitting in 15th and Valencia in 12th. Victory would see Valencia climb to ninth, above Granada, Athletic Bilbao and Levante, while it would lift Cadiz above Getafe and Osasuna into 13th.