The roadmap for Lionel Messi’s renewal with Barcelona

Lionel Messi has a roadmap in place and clear thoughts on whether he’s going to renew or not at Barcelona according to a report in Diario AS. The Argentine has been able to take a few days to rest and recover during the international break in the midst of an intense season, and is totally focused on finishing the campaign strongly with Barcelona and fighting for the Copa del Rey as well as La Liga.

Regarding his contract negotiations, it’s clear what’s important for Messi. The sporting project put forward by Barcelona is his primary concern, with the Argentine determined to win another Champions League title before he retires given his last triumph came back in 2015. Regarding the actual conversations about his renewal, Barcelona are waiting on Jorge Messi’s arrival, with Messi’s father not yet in Barcelona.

Sources close to the club hint at an offer akin to a contract for life, something that would unite Messi with the Barcelona brand. This would also work within their financial situation, as a lifetime salary could be deferred and reorganised to pay Messi what he deserves while simultaneously not bankrupting the club.