Spanish international Juan Mata set for Manchester United contract extension

Spanish international Juan Mata looks set to be offered a shock contract extension at Manchester United.

The 32-year old has seen his first team role steadily reduced under boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the former Chelsea star only making four Premier League starts in 2020/21.

However, Solskjaer is keen to retain his experience at Old Trafford and the club will enter into talks over a new deal this summer.

According to reports from the Daily Star, Mata’s current contract ends in July, but United will activate their rolling option to extend it by a further 12 months ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Solskjaer is unlikely to offer anything more than an additional year to the ex Valencia schemer with Mata rumoured to be open to staying in England for another season.

He has been linked with a return to Spain for the final years of his professional career with a possible swansong back at the Estadio Mestalla.