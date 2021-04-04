Spanish football morning headlines: Athletic react to Copa del Rey defeat, the roadmap for Messi to renew and Dembele has options on the table

Spanish football morning headlines for 4 April

Athletic Bilbao react to Real Sociedad defeat in the final of the Copa del Rey

Athletic Bilbao have left Seville without the Copa del Rey, having lost the first ever Basque derby with Real Sociedad that had the title on the line. Athletic face La Real again in just three days in La Liga as noted by Marca, so have no time to lick their wounds, but retained pride even in the face of defeat on Saturday evening. Los Leones took time to congratulate their opponents in a repeat of what they did back in 1970 with Atletico Madrid.

The roadmap for Lionel Messi’s renewal with Barcelona

Lionel Messi has a roadmap in place and clear thoughts on whether he’s going to renew or not at Barcelona according to a report in Diario AS. The Argentine has been able to take a few days to rest and recover during the international break in the midst of an intense season, and is totally focused on finishing the campaign strongly with Barcelona and fighting for the Copa del Rey as well as La Liga.

Ousmane Dembele with options outside of Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele is at a crossroads according to Mundo Deportivo. Now 23, he has to decide whether he wants to stay at Barcelona and renew his contract or leave for a fresh start. Rival clubs value his quality, youth and potential, and have approached his agent to gauge his interest. Among the most serious suitors are Juventus and Manchester United.

