Sevilla and Atletico Madrid name starting lineups ahead of crucial La Liga clash

Atletico Madrid travel to Sevilla this evening in an absolutely crucial La Liga clash. It’s a game with real bearing on the title race and kicks off an intense ten-game run that will decide who finishes this season as champion.

Atletico are best-placed. They’re top of the league but their lead was cut to three by Real Madrid yesterday afternoon when they beat Eibar 2-0 to leap-frog Barcelona, who are four points behind Atletico. They play tomorrow evening against Real Valladolid, meaning that the gap can become just one point if Atletico lose.

Sevilla are tricky customers to try and finesse. The Andalusians will have recalibrated over the international break after their season came off the rails somewhat, and are still just eleven points off top spot, so not worlds away. They’re nine points clear of fifth-placed Real Betis, so can play without a great deal of pressure. They’ll be looking to finish the season strong.