Real Madrid waiting for Eden Hazard to return to 100% fitness before playing him again

Eden Hazard is back training with the group and everything indicates that his return to the pitch is coming closer with every passing day. That’s what Real Madrid think, and they don’t intend to force anything. They’re happy, according to Mundo Deportivo, to wait until the player himself feels 100% to bring him back in.

Belgium are paying very close attention to what’s happening with Hazard given he’s one of their most important players. He went to be treated by doctors and physios from the Belgian national team during the international break and are clear that Hazard has to go little-by-little with his recovery rather than forcing anything. Ideally, he’ll be ready for this summer’s European Championship.

There has been a conflict of interest in recent times between the two parties, however. Madrid were clear that Hazard shouldn’t have to go under the knife again and should opt for conservative treatment while Belgium considered surgery a safer bet. No matter either opinion, however, it’s Hazard who has the last word. This time, the Belgian won’t play again until he’s 100%.