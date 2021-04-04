Ousmane Dembele with options outside of Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele is at a crossroads according to Mundo Deportivo. Now 23, he has to decide whether he wants to stay at Barcelona and renew his contract or leave for a fresh start. Rival clubs value his quality, youth and potential, and have approached his agent to gauge his intentions. Among the most serious suitors are Juventus and Manchester United, with Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain also credited with interest.

Barcelona, for their part, are in a tricky situation. They have to either convince the Frenchman to renew his current deal or move to sell him this coming summer, as come the summer of 2022 he’ll be able to depart for free. Given he cost €105m plus variables when he arrived back in 2017, that would be bad business, especially at a club as financially unstable as Barcelona.

Juventus see Dembele as injecting pace into their attack, and are said to highly value his speed and skill. United tried to take Dembele to England last summer in a loan deal with an option-to-buy included, and are said to retain an interest having followed him closely ever since. Liverpool see him as a possibly valuable addition to their frontline should one of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah or Roberto Firmino depart, while PSG are uncertain on whether Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will renew their deals.