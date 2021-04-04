Neymar reportedly freezes contract negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain

While all of Europe is fighting for the signature of Erling Haaland, Neymar has just come back into the picture. The Brazilian has, according to a report in Diario Sport, frozen negotiations for his renewal with Paris Saint-Germain with the idea of returning to Barcelona. He’s said to be attracted by the project being put together by new president Joan Laporta.

Neymar is said to believe that Lionel Messi is going to stay at Barcelona and maintains his desire to play with the Argentine. The way things are developing, it appears as though in order to do that he’d need to go back to the club he left in 2017. The pair are great friends on and off the pitch and together fired Barcelona to Champions League glory in 2015.

Neymar’s contract with PSG ends on 30 June, 2022. The French club want to extend his current deal to prevent the Brazilian from becoming a free agent and leaving for another club, a scenario the Parisians can’t entertain given the fee they paid to sign him from Barcelona in the summer of 2017.