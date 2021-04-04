Erling Haaland’s agent fees could exceed €40m in Barcelona talks

Barcelona‘s interest in Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland could see a total deal of more than €200m this summer.

Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola and his father, Alf Inge, both travelled to Spain last week for rumoured talks with the Catalan giants, and later with arch rivals Real Madrid.

However, La Blaugrana are rumoured to be leading the race to sign him, despite Dortmund’s insistence they will not accept any offers below €150m for the Norwegian international, with their current asking price for him set at €180m.

But according to reports from RAC 1, as reported via Marca, that price could increase even further based on rising agent fees and add ons.

Both Raiola and Haaland Snr could be in line for individual €20m windfalls if a deal goes through, with the 20-year old also rumoured to be demanding confirmation over Lionel Messi‘s continuation at the Camp Nou before signing a deal.