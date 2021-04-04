Elche and Real Betis draw 1-1 at the Estadio Martinez Valero

Elche secured a very good point at the Estadio Martinez Valero on Sunday afternoon against the high-flying Real Betis in La Liga, drawing 1-1. Borja Iglesias’ penalty put Betis into a 14th minute lead but Pere Milla scored the crucial equaliser in the 36th minute.

The result means that Elche end the weekend outside of the relegation zone, in 17th. They’re two points clear of Huesca and three clear of Eibar and Alaves. Despite being two points dropped from Betis’ perspective, it does see them in fifth place, level on points with Villarreal and nine behind city rivals Sevilla.

Next up for Betis is a tricky double header, with both games taking place in Seville at the Benito Villamarin. First up is Atletico Madrid, who arrive next Sunday. Then come Valencia the following Sunday. Elche travel to Huesca next up before a trip to Pamplona to lock horns with Osasuna.