Barcelona star Oscar Mingueza set for contract extension ahead of 2021/22

Barcelona will move swiftly this summer to extend rising star Oscar Mingueza‘s contract at the club.

Spanish U21 international Mingueza has established himself as a key player in Ronald Koeman‘s first team plans in his debut senior campaign at the Camp Nou.

The 21-year old has made 30 appearances across all competitions, including 19 in La Liga, with his versatility covering for some key injuries across the backline.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, La Blaugrana will have no hesitation in tying him to a new deal until 2023 at the end of the campaign.

The Catalan native is out of contract at the club in July, however, following a solid rise into the first team, Barcelona will activate their option to extend that by a further two years.

Mingueza is set retain his place as Koeman’s side take on Real Valladolid tomorrow night before a crunch El Clasico showdown with Real Madrid next weekend.