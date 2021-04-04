Atletico Madrid suffer suspension blow in Sevilla defeat

Atletico Madrid were dealt an additional blow in their 1-0 La Liga defeat to Sevilla with two star players picking up suspensions in Andalucia.

Luis Suarez and Marcos Llorente were both cautioned in the second half at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan and the duo will now miss next weekend’s trip to Real Betis after collecting five league bookings in 2020/21.

Their absence will be another setback for boss Diego Simeone as he looks to stabilise their their faltering title challenge in the weeks ahead.

Suarez is Atletico’s top goal scorer so far this season, with 19 goals to his name, and Spanish international Llorente has provided the bulk of his assists in their march to the top of the pile in La Liga.

Portuguese star Joao Felix is also doubtful for their return to Andalucia next weekend after he was ruled out tonight with an injury picked up whilst he was away on international duty last month.